EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.47. EHang shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 180,840 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $956.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in EHang by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EHang by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in EHang by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 386,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

