Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 703,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

