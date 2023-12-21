Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.