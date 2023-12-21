Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

ELME stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $304,764,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $160,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,142,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

