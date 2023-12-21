Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $710,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

