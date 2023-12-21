Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINFree Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

