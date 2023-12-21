Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

