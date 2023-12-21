Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44.

