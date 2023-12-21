Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

