Emerald Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.51 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

