Emerald Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

