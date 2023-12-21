Emerald Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

