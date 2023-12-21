Emerald Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of KO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
