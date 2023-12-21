Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
