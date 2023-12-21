Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.