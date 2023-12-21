Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $20.10. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 14,637 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDN. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.

