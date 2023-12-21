Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 386.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

