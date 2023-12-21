Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. 952,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,037,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 170,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 1,399,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.