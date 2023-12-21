Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$89,237.60 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
