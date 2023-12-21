Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $9.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

NYSE ALV opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Autoliv by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

