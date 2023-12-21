Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HEICO Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE HEI opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average is $168.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in HEICO by 1.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

