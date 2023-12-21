Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

