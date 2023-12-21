Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance
Shares of EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
