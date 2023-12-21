Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

