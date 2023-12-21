Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
EVLV opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EVLV
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.