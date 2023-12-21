Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

EVLV opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

