Exelon (EXC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

12/15/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/15/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

11/21/2023 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

11/17/2023 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2023 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,843. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

