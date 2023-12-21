Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.320-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.32-2.40 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.