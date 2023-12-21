Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 10,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $154.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

