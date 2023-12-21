Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 66.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

