Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.7 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $183.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $188.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.