FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $17,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.80. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $167.63 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

