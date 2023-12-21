FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 12.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $167.63 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

