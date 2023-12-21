FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $334.00. Approximately 1,014,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,422 shares.The stock last traded at $245.86 and had previously closed at $246.25.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 218.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 566.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

