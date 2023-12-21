Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

