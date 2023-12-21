Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

