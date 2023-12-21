Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,727 shares of company stock worth $3,874,594 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.