Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

