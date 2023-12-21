Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $2,763,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

