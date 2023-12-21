Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

