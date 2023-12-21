Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,840 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,796,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.