Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

DFS opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.