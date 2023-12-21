Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.86

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 23542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $814.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

