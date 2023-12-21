Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.15

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 132291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
