Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after buying an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000.

VT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

