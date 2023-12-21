Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

