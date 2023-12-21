Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.9 %

UPS opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.