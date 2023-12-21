Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

