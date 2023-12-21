Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $828.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

