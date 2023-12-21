Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

