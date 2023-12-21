Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

