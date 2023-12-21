Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

